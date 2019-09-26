Photo of college student praying for Florida deputy goes viral

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A photo of a college student praying for a sheriff’s deputy in Florida has gone viral.

Justine Tucker shared the image on Facebook showing the young man, Juan O’Neal, praying with her husband Cameron, who is a deputy for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Tucker said that O’Neal told them he felt compelled to speak with the couple, and he asked if he could pray for Cameron and his protection.

“He was on FIRE for God and you could feel His presence in the room,” Tucker wrote.

Tucker’s photo has since been shared over 24,000 times.

