Photo of alleged Broward County repeat robber released

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an alleged repeat robber in Broward County.

The FBI has released a picture of the man they say robbed a Shell gas station along Northwest 50th Street and State Road Seven in Tamarac, Monday.

Investigators also believe the man targeted a Hampton Inn along Southeast 10th Street and South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach the same day.

In both robberies, the man approached an employee, threatened them with a gun and demanded money.

If you have any information, call police.

