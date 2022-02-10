HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman impersonating a federal agent has been arrested in Hialeah.

Authorities arrested 55-year-old Isabel Robaina Wednesday. She is charged with impersonating an immigration agent and grand theft.

According to Hialeah Police, unsuspecting clients paid her thousands to help expedite their immigration applications to become U.S. citizens, something she didn’t do and couldn’t do.

