Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on Tuesday.

Officials with the hospital tweeted out a video of the vials arriving just before 12 p.m.

Jackson Health System is excited to be among the first hospitals in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for our frontline healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/o3xUZKx2VS — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) December 15, 2020

JMH healthcare workers who receive the Pfizer vaccine will be the first in Miami-Dade County.

Approximately 20,000 doses of the vaccine were brought to the hospital.

On Monday, 10 Memorial Healthcare System employees received the vaccine.

Memorial Healthcare was the first hospital in South Florida to administer the vaccine.

Officials with the hospital said 500 employees are scheduled to receive their first dose on Tuesday.

