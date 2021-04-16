Pfizer vaccine to return to MDC North site amid J&J vaccine pause

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pfizer vaccines will return to FEMA-supported vaccination sites amid the pause of distribution for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

First-dose Pfizer shots will soon be available again at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus and the other FEMA-supported sites.

The return of the Pfizer vaccine is hoped to increase vaccine access during the pause with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer shots will start on Tuesday, April 20 at the MDC site, which is at Northwest 27th Avenue and 113th Street.

