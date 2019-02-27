Petting your dog while driving may soon be a primary offense

(WSVN) - Petting your dog while driving could soon earn you a citation if several Florida lawmakers have their way.

State Rep. Jackie Toledo and Sen. Wilton Simpson proposed a new bill that would redefine what kind of distractions are grounds for an officer to pull you over, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While the law aims to make texting while driving a primary offense, it will also include a wide range of other things it deems a distraction.

Among the things the bill defines as “inattentive or distracted driving” include, reading, writing, personal grooming, applying makeup, interacting with pets and using a cell phone.

According to a AAA survey, 18 percent of drivers admitted to reaching into the back seat to interact with their dog.

Seventeen percent allowed their dog to sit in their lap or held their dog as they operated a vehicle.

The survey noted that the most common activity was petting their dog while driving (52 percent).

