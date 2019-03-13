Petland donates puppy to woman with sickle cell anemia in Pembroke Pines

Petland in Pembroke Pines donated a puppy to a woman with sickle cell anemia.

Nicolle Mesa was gifted a Mal-Shi, a cross between a Maltese and a Shih Tzu, Wednesday.

The puppy is hypoallergenic and won’t affect her during treatment.

Mesa said she was overcome with emotion when she met the dog.

“I try not to have a lot of friendships because I’m always sick and stuff, so I just feel like having him is going to help me so much,” she said.

The franchise said the donation is all part of its efforts to lift the spirits of South Floridians suffering from illnesses.

