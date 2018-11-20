PETA honors Miami Beach Department for saving kitten

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - PETA honored the Miami Beach Police Department after two of its members rescued a kitten.

The nonprofit organization honored Officer Anthony Yarusso and Sergeant Melissa Negron with Miami Beach PD with a Compassionate Police Department award.

Yarusso and Negron rescued a kitten that was stuck in a storm drain on Nov. 5.

Yarusso later adopted the kitten and gave it the nickname Storm.

