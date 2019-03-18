Pet Supermarket employee in custody after taking picture up woman’s skirt

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pet Supermarket employee has been arrested after he allegedly took a photo underneath a customer’s skirt.

The victim said she was shopping at a Pet Supermarket in the area of Marlin Road and South Dixie Highway on Sunday when she received help from employee Joanka Ortiz.

Ortiz was helping her with a dog product and allegedly requested her to look very closely at the ingredients to read them.

The victim said Ortiz got closer to her and when she looked back at him she saw he had his cell phone underneath her skirt.

Ortiz faced a judge on Monday morning on the charge of video voyeurism.

He was given a $7,500 bond and a stay-away order from the victim.

