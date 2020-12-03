Pet snake rescued from Hollywood duplex fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued a pet snake from a duplex fire in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Hayes Street and 61st Avenue just before 8:15 a.m., Thursday.

Fire officials said the back of the structure was engulfed in flames but all occupants had already been evacuated.

Firefighters were able to safely remove a pet snake from the fire.

The fire was extinguished but one unit sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

