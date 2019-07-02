Pet cemetery in West Miami-Dade destroyed after fire

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have contained a massive fire that broke out at a pet cemetery in West Miami-Dade.

Twenty-four Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first alarm blaze at The Pet Loss Center of Miami along West Flagler Street, near 109th Avenue, just after 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the structure.

.@MiamiDadeFire continues to battle a fire at a business near the 109th block of Flagler Street. 🎥: Rex Darling pic.twitter.com/YXEeXMz2lH — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 3, 2019

The pet cemetery is located near several businesses, including a gas station and restaurants, so there were many witnesses who watched as crews battled the flames.

A man said the flames coming from the roof got as high as the tops of several trees near the structure.

“I mean, this is crazy. I’ve never seen this before, like here,” said a man. “We don’t even know how it started, because at this time, I don’t think nobody should be working there, like, to be that big of a fire.”

“It’s actually kinda sad ’cause now that people that had the animals, I don’t know what they’re gonna do,” said a woman. “It’s really sad seeing that burn down.”

At 9:36pm, #MDFR responded to a #SecondAlarm fire on NW 109 Ave & W Flagler St. Units arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the structure. Over 20 MDFR units worked to place the fire #UnderControl. There are no reported injuries & the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/RAakYrAxVA — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) July 3, 2019

Officials said a ruptured gas line made it difficult for crews to fight the inferno, but they have since been able to shut it off.

Just after 11:20 p.m., officials tweeted that the fire was “under control.”

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday morning, pet owner Demaris Gantarillas stopped by the cemetery after receiving a call from employees that they had picked up her dead cat’s body.

She was going to pick up the ashes of her 18-year-old cat, Misty, later Wednesday.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with my pet,” said Gantarillas. “That’s pretty much what I need to know. It’s just sad, you know, just very sad news.”

Maria Amador said her English bulldog was cremated at the cemetery two years ago, and her ashes were scattered in a garden near the back of the property.

“There’s a lot of people who have their pets buried in there or they know their ashes are there, so it’s devastating,” said Amador. “It was devastating not to be able to see them again. I don’t know if they’re going to rebuild. I would go there and feel the presence of my dog. I passed by there last week.”

Employees at the cemetery said they have temporarily moved their operations elsewhere and have spent the morning calling pet owners to inform them of what happened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.