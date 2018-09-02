Personal watercraft stolen from West Park tow yard; $2K reward offered

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing two brand-new personal watercraft from a tow yard in West Park. Their owner is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to their recovery.

Surveillance video captured the thieves at the tow yard located near Southwest 21st Street and 59th Avenue, between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

The footage shows the perpetrators moving the Yamaha GP1800 watercraft around, hooking them to a truck, and taking off.

“We contacted [the Broward Sheriff’s Office]. They had a very fast response, they were here right away,” said the owner, who asked not to be identified. “They did the best they could with the videos and the footage that we had and we gave to them, so we’re just waiting.”

The thieves’ truck looks like a Ford Dually, with barrels in the back and a light colored rooftop.

If you know anything that could help authorities, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.