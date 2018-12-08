HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported one person to the hospital after they struck a rock jetty at Haulover Park while riding a personal watercraft.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Ocean Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash, just after 5 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Officials took the opportunity to remind boaters and personal watercraft users to check marine conditions before heading into the water and to exercise caution while operating the vessels.

