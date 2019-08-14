Person of interest in Pennsylvania double homicide taken into custody in West Virginia

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — A person of interest wanted in connection to a double homicide in Pennsylvania has been taken into custody in West Virginia.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced that the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies took 21-year-old Jack Elijah Turner into custody in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to deputies, Turner is wanted for armed robbery out of Pennsylvania, and he is also a person of interest in an Aug. 10 double homicide investigation.

Authorities had initially focused on the St. Augustine area after Turner was spotted three times in the span of 18 hours, Tuesday.

“In all of the sightings, he was in the central portion of St. Johns County, in or near the St. Augustine area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

However, authorities said a Crime Stoppers tip eventually led to his capture.

