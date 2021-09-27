ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A person of interest in the case of a missing 19-year-old Florida woman has been found dead as authorities continue to search for the young woman.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead Monday from an apparent suicide.

Deputies said Caballero was a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Marcano was last seen in Orlando on Friday afternoon. She was supposed to fly to Fort Lauderdale to see her parents but never boarded her flight.

In a press conference, Monday, deputies said that they suspect foul play.

Deputies said Caballero was a maintenance person at the apartment where Marcano lived and worked. Caballero had worked at the complex since June.

Investigators said Caballero had expressed romantic interest in Marcano, but she turned him down repeatedly.

Investigators said a maintenance-issued master key FOB, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter Marcano’s apartment at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, which is about 30 minutes before she would have finished her shift at the apartment complex.

Marcano was last seen at around 5 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are now asking for anyone with information on Marcano’s potential whereabouts or on Caballero to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-HELP (4357).

