Person dies after falling from building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a person took a fatal fall from a Fort Lauderdale building.

First responders arrived at the scene near Northeast 19th Street and Ocean Boulevard, Monday morning.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The building was undergoing construction on the penthouse level at the time.

According to police, the victim could have been a worker or a resident who lives in the building. However, investigators are not yet sure.

