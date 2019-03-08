Perimeter set up in Miami in search of armed robber who fired off gun at cops

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter in search of an armed robber that lead them on a chase in Miami after allegedly firing a gun at Miami Beach Police officers.

Miami Beach Police and City of Miami Police have set up the perimeter after the gunman, suspected in an armed robbery, abandoned a white Dodge Challenger in the area of Northwest 11th Street and Seventh Avenue on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: A perimeter has been established between NW 7th Ct to 8th Avenue & 11th to 12th Street with @MiamiPD. Please avoid the area. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 8, 2019

According to Miami Beach Police, officers originally responded to an armed robbery near Fourth Street and Ocean Drive.

Shots were fired out of the Challenger before the pursuit began in Miami Beach and moved into the City of Miami.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen with guns drawn on the Culmer Metrorail station.

Miami-Dade Transit officials said the Metrorail trains are temporarily bypassing Culmer Metrorail station due to police activity.

Booker T. Washington High School and Frederick Douglas Elementary are currently on a code red lockdown.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police are also investigating along with Miami Police.

Miami Beach Police said the armed robber they are searching for is a man that stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, last seen wearing black pants and a hooded jacket.

