Perimeter set up by Miami Beach Police cleared following search for armed man

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter in Miami Beach as they search for an armed man.

Authorities advised anyone in the area or anyone that intended to visit the area to avoid the 1500 through 1800 block of Collins Avenue, Thursday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police, the man fled the area with a knife on his person.

UPDATE: Perimeter is cleared. The parking garage has been searched. Officers will follow up with any leads. https://t.co/tM1ZH6MkB3 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 5, 2020

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.