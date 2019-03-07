Perimeter set up as police search for subject in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a subject who bailed out of an SUV in Doral.

Doral Police, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police units rushed to the scene in the area of Northwest 111th Avenue and 12th Street, just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

Officials believe the Cadillac SUV may have rammed a police officer.

One of the two occupants in the vehicle is in custody.

A perimeter was set up in the area in an attempt to capture the other subject on the run.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries at the scene.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.