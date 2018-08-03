Performance yacht owner charged with neglect in swimmer’s death

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a performance yacht has been charged with neglect after his vessel killed a swimmer.

Laurent Maubert-Cayla faces charges of misconduct or neglect that resulted in death.

According to the state attorney, the part owner of Miami Vice, a 91-foot performance yacht, hired Maurico Alvarez to operate the vessel — knowing that Alvarez did not have a valid license and had a history of drug abuse.

Officials said Alvarez reversed the massive yacht and killed a passenger swimming nearby, back in April.

Alvarez has also been charged with misconduct and neglect of a ship officer that resulted in death.

