Perez Art Museum hosts interactive soccer exhibit

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Perez Art Museum Miami is introducing a new exhibition that’ll score with soccer fans.

The South Florida museum will host the event called The World’s Game: Fútbol and Contemporary Art.

Visitors will be able to create their own jersey, flags and other gear.

The exhibit comes just in time for the 2018 World Cup.

The opening match is next Thursday. You can watch that on 7News.

