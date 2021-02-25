Peppa Pig theme park to open at LEGOLAND Florida in 2022

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — Peppa Pig fans will soon be able to visit the theme park of their dreams.

LEGOLAND Florida has announced plans for the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park, set to open in 2022.

“Designed to be the ultimate day for little ones, this all-new standalone theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas-complete with “muddy puddles” of course-and fun live shows daily, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand,” the park said in a release.

Guests will also be able to meet Peppa and her friends at the park.

Specifics on the rides and attractions will be released in summer. However, LEGOLAND said the park will be a separately ticked park that will operate year-round.

The park will also have annual passes, along with inclusive passes that allow for admission to the LEGOLAND Theme park, the LEGOLAND water park and other locations.

For more information, click here.

