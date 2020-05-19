People spotted along closed shore of Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some early morning risers were spotted on the beach although it remains closed to the public.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where two women and three dogs could be seen walking along the sand at around 8 a.m., Tuesday.

A man could also be seen swimming in the water.

Although several businesses have now reopened, Miami Beach remains closed to beachgoers.

It remains unclear if the people spotted on the beach were confronted by authorities.

Aerial views showed a Miami Beach Police officer talking to another visitor.

On May 10, a woman was taken into custody in the area of Fifth Street and Ocean Drive after she refused to leave the beach.

