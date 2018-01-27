MIAMI (WSVN) - A fundraiser in Miami went over the edge in order to call for an end to gun violence.

7News cameras captured participants rappelling down the Keyes Company building on Southwest Third Avenue and 22nd Road, Saturday, and it was all for charity.

The spotlight shined on the fight to end gun violence as thrill-seeking philanthropists glided down the 10-story building, all for a good cause.

