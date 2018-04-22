People Matter pop-up makes appearance in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The People Matter Pop-Up Fest for Peace was held in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

The event, presented by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime and Papa Keith 4 People Matter, was created to bring people together for one day without any gun violence and negativity.

The free event featured food, games, vendors, music and a talent show.

Representatives from several County departments were also on hand to provide information on County resources.

