People flood stores across South Florida to find best Black Friday deals

(WSVN) - Now that the Turkey dinners are done, people are hungry for some Black Friday deals.

At the Brandsmart along Northwest 167th Street in Miami Gardens, dozens of dedicated shoppers were lined up for hours, ready for those door buster deals on electronics.

For those in line, the wait is worth the hundreds of dollars saved on items such as TV’s, game consoles and headphones.

7News spoke with some o the first people in line to see what they were trying to hunt down. “I’m just here to get him a PS-4,” said one man. “We just came from Tallahassee, so we just ate, stayed up playing games all night and now we’re here.”

Brandsmart is advertising up to 88 percent off of certain items. Doors opened at 6 a.m.

Over at the Dolphin Mall, more than 250,000 people are expected to go searching for deals over the holiday weekend.

The Dolphin Mall will be opened on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In Broward County, shoppers are getting ready to bust through the doors of the Sawgrass Mills Mall, even though they were open on from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving,

Doors will reopen at 7 a.m., and shoppers will have until 10 p.m. to make the best of the holiday deals.

