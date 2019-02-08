Pennsylvania man wanted on 865 counts of child rape arrested in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pennsylvania man wanted on hundreds of counts of child rape was taken into custody in Florida.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, 47-year-old Garrick Bloom was wanted in connection to the rape of a child who investigators said Bloom had been “grooming” and assaulting the victim since they were 5 years old.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Deputy Commander Marty West said Bloom was arrested outside a homeless shelter in Tallahassee after being on the run since a warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan 16.

“That’s a high traffic area for children getting off school buses,” West told the newspaper, speaking of the area where Bloom was arrested. “Having a predator like that hanging around Tallahassee, it would have only been a matter of time.”

Bloom has been charged with 216 counts of child rape, 216 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 216 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, 216 counts of statutory sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bloom is currently being held in the Leon County Jail.

