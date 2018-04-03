Pembroke Pines woman arrested after dog found tied to fence with lacerations in body

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines woman has been arrested and accused of abusing her Chihuahua, Tuesday.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the black Chihuahua named Shadow was found by a good Samaritan who saw the dog tied up to a home back in September.

Shadow had no food or water, he was extremely dirty and he had lacerations on the sides of his body due to wearing a harness that was too small for him. He also appeared to be suffering from mange.

Police eventually arrested 55-year-old Jenniemae Mathurin. Police said Mathurin told them she tied Shadow up outside because he kept urinating in the house.

The good Samaritan eventually took Shadow to Milo’s Dog Rescue, where he was nursed back to health and re-homed. Between the good Samaritan, and an anonymous animal rescue, more than $2,000 was raised to help cover Shadow’s medical expenses.

“It’s amazing to me how many people out there neglect and abuse animals,” said Stacy Billingslea of Milo’s Dog Rescue. “I would say this is shocking to me, but it’s not because I get those calls every single day. I don’t understand it, I don’t.”

