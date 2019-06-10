Pembroke Pines vehicle burglar taken into custody after crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody in North Miami in connection to a vehicle burglary in Pembroke Pines.

Miami-Dade Police, North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 133rd Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Monday.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident started off as a vehicle burglary in the area of Palm Avenue and Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines.

Once 28-year-old Stanley Auguste left their city, Pembroke Pines Police stopped pursuing the vehicle.

He then continued driving south to North Miami.

When Auguste reached North Miami, he was involved in a crash with a white pickup truck.

Once Auguste crashed, he reportedly fled the scene on foot.

7News spoke to a witness who heard the loud crash.

“There was like a loud boom like from where I live,” a witness said. “Then me and my cousin, we came outside, and we see helicopters circling in the sky, and then that’s when my neighbors came out. I just see police turning this way.”

Authorities took him into custody just after 7:45 p.m.

7News cameras captured a red Toyota laying on its driver side in the front yard of a nearby home.

“The police was following them with dogs, and there were some helicopters,” said witness Dorain Moya. “This place is so quiet, and to see this, it’s so out of the ordinary.”

Both North Miami Police and Pembroke Pines Police are investigating the incident.

North Miami Police will investigate the crash, and Pembroke Pines Police will investigate the vehicle burglary.

Auguste faces several charges including resisting an officer without violence and leaving the scene of a crash.

