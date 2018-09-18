Pembroke Pines teen arrested for making threatening remarks to classmates

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after making a threatening statement to classmates at a Pembroke Pines school.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, a 17-year-old male student at Pembroke Pines Charter High School joked about having a firearm, Tuesday.

Officials said the suspect told classmates, “Guys, I left my gun in my car. You get to live another day,” shortly after a Code Red drill.

The teacher quickly notified administrators, who then alerted a school resource officer.

SRO John Mulcahy searched the student’s vehicle, but no weapons were found.

Police said the suspect admitted to making the threatening remarks. He said they were only meant as a joke and he never intended on harming his classmates.

The teen was charged with a second-degree felony of making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent matter.

