PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher has been arrested after being accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Philip Velez, 28, appeared before a judge on Monday.

Velez was a culinary arts teacher and basketball coach at Charles W. Flanagan High School.

According to police, the relationship between Velez and the 17-year-old student began in December.

He reportedly met the student at a fundraiser. The two began talking and the student would visit him in his classroom.

Police said the student then visited Velez’s Hollywood home where the two had sexual intercourse on several occasions.

The defense attorney argued that the teen was just two months away from her 18th birthday.

“If your honor takes a look at the PC, you will see that the alleged victim in the case is 17 years old. She is less than 60 days away from being a consenting adult,” the defense attorney said. “It is alleged that Mr. Velez is a teacher at Flanagan High and that the alleged victim and Mr. Velez were engaged in a sexual relationship.”

The judge granted Velez an $85,000 bond.

Velez was charged with three counts of sexual battery on a minor and one count of soliciting and engaging in sexual misconduct by an authority figure.

