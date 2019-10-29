Pembroke Pines teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher in Pembroke Pines teacher has been arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Pembroke Pines Police arrested 26-year-old Leverick Ladarius Johnson and charged him with a number of counts.

Police said Johnson, who worked at Somerset Academy Middle School, sent inappropriate text messages to a 13-year-old student.

Investigators said Johnson told the student they must keep their relationship a secret, said they should smoke marijuana together and he requested photographs of the victim.

Detectives also said he asked her about her level of sexual experience and that he sent the teen obscenely sexual text messages.

Police also said Johnson touched the teen inappropriately.

Johnson has been charged with solicitation, sexual battery and obscene communication with a child.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.