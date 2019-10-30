Pembroke Pines substitute teacher appears in court after alleged inappropriate relationship with student

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A substitute teacher and junior varsity football coach at Somerset Academy Middle School stood before a judge on Wednesday, facing serious allegations.

Twenty-six-year-old Leverick Ladarius Johnson was arrested after police said he sent illicit text messages to a 13-year-old female student for over a month.

Officials said he first befriended the victim by asking for her social media and phone number.

Johnson allegedly asked her to perform a sex act on him at a stairwell on the school’s campus. There were apparently no security cameras at the location specified.

“I wasn’t surprised, ’cause this isn’t the first time it happens. Well, not him, but to another coach,” said one Somerset Academy student. “School is supposed to be a safe environment for you, and now it’s hard to feel comfortable.”

The student is believed to be referencing a soccer coach at the school who was arrested for similar allegations.

“It’s very scary, to be honest,” said a concerned parent. “I don’t know. We got to do something.”

Somerset Academy School officials sent a message to parents stating in part, “Yesterday, our School Resource Officer learned of allegations of inappropriate communications from a substitute/assistant football coach to a student. The school took immediate action and gathered the necessary information to prevent student harm. The individual is in police custody and will not be returning to our school.”

Johnson is currently being held at the Broward County Jail on $80,000 bond.

