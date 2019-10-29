Pembroke Pines substitute teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines middle school teacher has been arrested, accused of taking advantage of a student.

Pembroke Pines Police arrested 26-year-old Leverick Ladarius Johnson and charged him on a number of counts.

Police said Johnson, who worked at Somerset Academy Middle School as a teacher and junior varsity football coach, sent inappropriate text messages to a 13-year-old female student.

Investigators said Johnson told the student they must keep their relationship a secret, said they should smoke marijuana together and requested photographs of the victim.

Detectives also said he asked her about her level of sexual experience and that he sent the teen obscenely sexual text messages.

Police also said Johnson touched the teen inappropriately.

Johnson has been charged with solicitation, sexual battery and obscene communication with a child.

In a letter sent home to parents, school officials said Johnson has been fired, reading in part, “The school took immediate action and gathered the necessary information to prevent student harm. The individual is in police custody and will not be returning to our school.”

