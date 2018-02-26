PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The students of Pines Charter High School turned a fashion statement into a show of support for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Both schools share the same colors — maroon and gray — and now the Pembroke Pines students are wearing the colors to send a message to their peers in Parkland.

With a little help from U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank C. Ortis, students are “dressing down” to raise money and awareness.

“I brought $250 to contribute to your effort,” said Wasserman Schultz, as students burst into applause.

That generous contribution, plus the $2 from every student who participated in ”Dress Down for Douglas,” will go to the families of the victims.

They hope their efforts will launch the next big social media challenge: (hash)dressdownfordouglas.

Ortis told the students he’s all in. “We’re behind you 100 percent,” he said. “Please, make sure you tell me you won’t give up.”

Even though many of these students are too young to vote, officials said they are impressed at how well they have mobilized, determined to bring about change.

“These kids from Stoneman Douglas, from across our community in Broward County, from across the country, they’ve spontaneously led on this,” said Wasserman Schultz.

The congresswoman said the community needs to come together to ensure a tragedy like the one on Feb. 14 at Stoneman Douglas never happens again. “We need to say never again, which is the mantra these kids have adopted,” said Wasserman Schultz. “It really means something. Whether it is at a high school or a movie theater or a concert or any public gathering, people should feel safe.”

Pines Charter students are also creating a video to help spread the word about their campaign.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.