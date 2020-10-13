Pembroke Pines student tests COVID positive; 2 Broward school employees reportedly test positive

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools have reported their first confirmed case of a student testing positive for COVID-19 on their campuses since they welcomed students back.

Meanwhile, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting two employees at Broward schools have tested positive for the virus as well.

The first confirmed case, announced Monday night, was a first grader on the West Campus of the Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary School.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, two school employees have also tested positive, one at Miramar High School and the other at Park Trails Elementary School in Parkland.

The county had resumed in-person learning on Friday.

The announcement comes on the same day as MAST Academy in Virginia Key announced they were going back to virtual learning after two students tested positive for the coronavirus, less than a week after reopening.

“It was a significant number of students that had direct contact with these two students,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “It was virtually impossible to notify just those students Sunday. Therefore, we made the decision yesterday to close down the school today.”

United Teachers of Dade shared a picture showing a crowded hallway at MAST Academy on Friday.

“This is a lesson for our students. We heard that these two students may have contracted COVID-19 from being at a party and exposing themselves,” said United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats.

Since M-DCPS’ staggered reopening last week, 11 students and one employee have tested positive for the virus.

Officials at Flagami Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade sanitized their campus after one student was confirmed to have tested positive on the school district’s dashboard over the weekend. Students returned to class as normal, Monday morning.

“If children are exhibiting symptoms, do not send them to school. Inform the school community,” said Carvalho.

As for BCPS’ staggered start of the school year, students in third, sixth and ninth grades are scheduled to return to campus on Tuesday if they opted in for in-person learning.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has set up a hotline and a webpage for parents and students with questions surrounding COVID-19. For more information, call 305-995-3000 or visit covid19.dadeschools.net.

