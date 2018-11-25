Pembroke Pines soccer coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to minor faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines soccer coach accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a student faced a judge in bond court.

Thirty-eight-year-old Owen Gayle was arrested Friday and taken to the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale following the accusations.

A judge on Sunday ordered a search of electronics at Gayle’s home and that he wear a GPS monitor if he bonds out.

Police said Gayle met the victim when she volunteered with the boy’s soccer team at Somerset Academy, where the 38-year-old was the head coach.

Investigators said the suspect, who uses WhatsApp to share practice and game details with team members, used the app to reach out to the student.

Soon after, officials said, Gayle delivered inappropriate messages and pictures that were sexual in nature.

Police said the victim notified another soccer coach, who in turn contacted Pembroke Pines Police.

Gayle is now being held on a bond of $125,000.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.