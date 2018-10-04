Pembroke Pines Police: Teen used another student’s photo to imply school threat

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Another student in Broward County has been arrested for making threats against a Pembroke Pines school.

According to police, the 14-year-old Franklin Academy student posted a photo to Instagram of another student holding a rifle with the caption “see you Monday” and “Gn Franklin.”

“Gn” is shorthand for good night.

Police interviewed the teen who posted the photo and found out it was originally shared to a private group chat, and only with the caption “see you Monday.”

Investigators also interviewed the teen in the photo and found out it was several weeks old and from an airsoft shooting event with friends.

Police said the suspect took the image without the other juvenile’s knowledge.

The suspect was charged with a second-degree felony for making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.

This is the fifth incident in which a juvenile was arrest for making a school threat in Broward County in under two weeks.

