Pembroke Pines Police seek public’s help in search for missing endangered man

(WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered man.

Patrick Uter, 51, was last seen in the Landings community off Pembroke Road, Thursday night.

Police said he had an argument with family members when he left and may be in danger.

Uter stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on Uter’s whereabouts, contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or tips@ppines.com.

