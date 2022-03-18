PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered missing juvenile.

The search is on for 11-year-old Yvens Cineus.

Cineus was last seen near the Miramar Isles Apartments in the 6600 block of Southwest 18th Street, at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, Cineus “walked away from his apartment seemingly to play,” but has not returned since.

Cineus is academically delayed, according to police.

He has no electronics in his possession and does not know how to swim.

It is unknown what Cineus was last wearing.

If you have any information on Cineus’ whereabouts, call police.

