Pembroke Pines Police searching for owner of pig found at West Broward High School

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are searching for the owner of a pig found wandering around a Broward County school.

Officers tweeted on Wednesday that the piglet was found wandering in the baseball field at West Broward High School.

This piglet was just found wandering in the baseball field at West Broward High School. Due to it’s friendly nature, it may be a lost pet. If you recognize it, please contact our Animal Assistance Program at 954-431-2200! 🐷 pic.twitter.com/y6gkEue9HF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 17, 2019

“Due to [its] friendly nature, it may be a lost pet,” police said.

Officers are asking that anyone who recognizes the animal, or if they know who it belongs to, to call Animal Assistance Program at 954-431-2200.

