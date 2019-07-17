Pembroke Pines Police searching for owner of pig found at West Broward High School

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are searching for the owner of a pig found wandering around a Broward County school.
Officers tweeted on Wednesday that the piglet was found wandering in the baseball field at West Broward High School.
“Due to [its] friendly nature, it may be a lost pet,” police said.
Officers are asking that anyone who recognizes the animal, or if they know who it belongs to, to call Animal Assistance Program at 954-431-2200.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.