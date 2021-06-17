PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Sanura Domond. She was last seen at her Pembroke Pines home, Tuesday morning.

It is unknown what Domond was wearing when she left her home.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Detective Lewis-Ximinies at 954-450-6955.

