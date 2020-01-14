Pembroke Pines Police searching for missing 11- and 12-year-old girls

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two missing girls from Pembroke Pines.

The search is on for 11-year-old Rylee Layne and 12-year-old Ilya Campo.

Both girls were last seen heading East from the school approximately one hour ago. Drone units & a police bloodhound are responding to assist with the search. No known medical concerns at this time. Please contact police if you have any information regarding their whereabouts. 2/ pic.twitter.com/wdpgbTqIHo — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 14, 2020

Pembroke Pines Police said the pair were spotted jumping their school fence and heading east.

Officers are now searching for the pair and have brought out drones and a police bloodhound to help track them down.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or Pembroke Pines Police.

