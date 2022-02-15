PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police is seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Iris Alta-Garcia Amparo, 59, stands five feet four inches and has black hair and brown eyes.

She currently takes medication for her blood pressure and bipolar disorder.

Amparo may be in the Miami Gardens area.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call police.

