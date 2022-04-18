PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing endangered 45-year-old man.

Patrick Anthony Godson was last seen leaving his residence in Pembroke Pines last Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Godson advised his mother over the phone that he did not know where he was and that he was in danger and could not go outside.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Godson was last seen wearing a white shirt with red printed text and white shorts. He has a full beard and a scar under his right eye.

According to police, he can swim and is believed to be in the area of Sunrise or Lauderdale Lakes.

Anyone with any information on Godson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

