Police in Pembroke Pines are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Officers said Dorian Hall El was last seen wearing a long sleeve yellow shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers and a black bookbag.

He has been missing since just after 2 p.m. in the 13900 block of NW 4 Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (954) 431-2200, or dial 911.