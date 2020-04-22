Pembroke Pines Police search for home invasion suspect demanding food, internet

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a home in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a home invasion in the Encantada Community, located along the 700 block of Southwest 190th Avenue, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the victim was sleeping and woke up from a noise inside of his home.

He came in contact with the suspect who demanded internet and food for his family.

The victim said the man threatened to harm him if he did anything or called police.

Police said the suspect ransacked the home and fled from the scene with food and other miscellaneous items.

“It’s very scary to leave here and to [have] heard something like that happening in our neighborhood,” said neighbor Gladys St. Armand. “Things have been changing a lot here. It’s very scary.”

The victim was not injured during the home invasion.

K-9 and Broward Sheriff’s Office aviation units have since responded to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.

Police are urging residents of the Encantada Community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The PPPD is searching for a black male suspect who committed a home invasion robbery within the Encantada community last night. The home’s occupant was not injured. Anyone w/ information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.

➡️ https://t.co/beVWvul0eg pic.twitter.com/FFPFy2cI7u — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 22, 2020

The suspect police are searching for was last seen wearing dark colored clothing, white socks and a dark colored backpack.

If you have any information on this home invasion or the suspect’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

