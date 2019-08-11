Pembroke Pines Police officer undergoes surgery after motorcycle crash

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police motorcycle officer remains in the hospital one day after a violent crash left him trapped underneath a vehicle.

Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. John Baker, a 25-year veteran with the department, is undergoing surgery on Sunday at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. He is listed in critical condition.

Police said the law enforcer was on patrol when his motorcycle crashed with another car near Sheridan Street and 146th Street, at around 7 a.m., Saturday.

It remains unclear how the collision happened, but witnesses said he was trapped under the car and had to be pulled out.

“I saw a motorcycle down, like you can see the motorcycle down, and you can see the guys trying to pull the guy from under the car,” she said. “You knew it had to be bad, because someone was underneath a car, and you can see there was like about 100 feet that he’d been dragged, so it’s terrible.”

A convoy of police officers escorted the ambulance to the hospital.

Officials said the officer oversees the traffic unit at Pembroke Pines Police and acts as the department’s spokesperson.

