Pembroke Pines Police officer taken to hospital after crash

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash.

Police said the officer collided with another driver on Pines Boulevard near Northwest 163rd Avenue, Monday.

Paramedics transported the officer to Memorial Regional Hospital with no major injuries.

The second driver was not hurt in the crash, police said.

