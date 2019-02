PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer returned a goat to it’s owners on Monday morning.

Officer Emilio Rubido found the goat in the area of 7100 block of Pine Boulevard.

Early this morning, Officer Emilio Rubido located a friendly lost goat in the area of 7100 Pines Boulevard. After taking the goat on a brief joy ride through the surrounding neighborhoods, Officer Rubido was able to locate the owners & reunite the goat with it’s family. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4fXOCpLmhg — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 25, 2019

After a ride through the neighborhoods in the area, the officer was able to find the goat’s family and bring it home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.